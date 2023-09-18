The White Linen serves up support for mental health awareness

The White Linen is hosting a week-long fundraiser for Valeo Behavioral Health in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can treat yourself to a night out to benefit a good cause.

The White Linen is once again serving up a week of support for Valeo Behavioral Health in Topeka. Chef Adam VanDonge visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell us what’s on the menu.

Chef Adam has developed a special four-course dinner that he’ll serve Sept. 26 to Sept. 30. Cost is $60 per person, with half the profits benefiting Valeo. He’s still putting the finishing touches on the menu, but did reveal it will include a blueberry salad and a chocolate dessert.

This is the fifth year for the fundraising week. Chef Adam said he wanted a way to promote mental health awareness and resources available locally. Chef Adam said he’s been open about is own struggles, and wants anyone else who might be struggling to know resources are available and they are not alone.

Reservations are available from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26 to Sept. 30. Call 785-350-2500. The White Linen is located at 112 SW 6th Ave.

