Thacher building makes steps towards reopening

Thacher Building in downtown Topeka.
Thacher Building in downtown Topeka.(WIBW)
By Claire Decatur
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing down due to COVID-19 and construction , The Thacher Building is looking to open back up.

The building was designed by John Haskell and has been in Topeka since 1888.

“It’s hard to put into context how much history is in a building like this,” said Building Owner Jeff Carson. “It was a printing company when it was built so the floors were wide open, they’ve got big printing presses, and the windows are open in the summer.”

Carson purchased the building in 2009 with hopes of improving downtown.

“We moved our video production company, Gizmo Pictures, onto the second floor. On the main floor we built a café and in the basement was the Prairie Glass Studios,” said Carson.

In 2020, they discovered the need for a $400,000 repair deal, which is almost half the value of the building.

The building now has hopes of getting back to its former glory.

“We’re excited about the future of The Thacher Building, we’re kind of like tenants right now and we are caretakers for the time being. There’s been a lot of caretakers before us and I hope there’s a lot of caretakers after us,” said Carson.

