Shawnee Heights teacher surprised with award

Michael Brooks, who teaches business at Shawnee Heights High School, was nominated for the district’s Secondary Horizon Award.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights administrators surprised the second of two particularly superb teachers Monday.

Michael Brooks, who teaches business at Shawnee Heights High School, was nominated for the district’s Secondary Horizon Award. The award also comes with a $250 scholarship, which Brooks says he will put toward the school business. Mr. Brooks says he’s glad he could share the moment with his students.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better way to get that news introduced to me, in front of all my students,” Brooks said. “So, I appreciate the foundation for all they’ve done recognizing me.”

Lisa Taylor, a first-grade teacher at Shawnee Heights Elementary and the elementary nominee, was surprised in her class last week.

