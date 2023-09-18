Residents warned Sheriff’s Office phone number spoofed in new scam

Shawnee County Sheriff's Office
Shawnee County Sheriff's Office(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Shawnee Co. have been warned about calls from another scammer claiming to be with the agency.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Sept. 18, it received multiple phone calls reporting another scam that has started to circulate in the area.

In this scam, the Sheriff’s Office said the fraudster claims to be with the agency’s Civil Process Unit. They spoof the actual phone number for the unit to call area residents.

Officials noted that the scammer has minimal details about their victims, however, the calls have caused residents to worry.

Residents have been warned to be aware of the scam. Anyone who receives a call from the unit and believes they may be a victim of a scam should hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

