Oktoberfest comes to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prince of Peace Lutheran Church is the place for fall fun at their Oktoberfest!

Margaret Carreno visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about what’s planned.

Attendees can enjoy homemade German food, a cake walk, bounce house, a flea and craft market, face painting, family activities, food trucks and more. People also receive five free entries into prize drawings.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3625 SW Wanamaker Rd. While there is a charge for the food, most activities are free to enjoy.

