New transfer station set to open in the Capital City bringing new jobs

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new transfer station for a nationwide trucking company is set to open in the Capital City and bring new jobs along with it.

The Dohrn Transfer Company, based out of Rock Island, Ill., announced on Monday, Sept. 18, that it has opened a new terminal in Topeka. The new facility marks a milestone for the company and shows its commitment to enhancing connectivity, facilitating growth and meeting the needs of customers.

Dohrn, a leading trucking company, noted that the new Topeka terminal is now in a key transportation hub and will serve as a gateway to connect other terminals. The inclusion of the Capital City opens new lanes for customers looking to ship into and out of the Sunflower State.

Equipped with various cross-deck doors, a spacious docking bay, a large office space and advanced technology, Dohrn said the new terminal aims to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and deliver the best customer experience. To do so, the company has opened applications to provide more jobs in the Capital City.

Dohrn said it took over the new terminal at 2000 SE Rice Rd. in July.

