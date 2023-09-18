Monday forecast: Warm and dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is that today will be the only day this week with a completely dry day for all of northeast KS. There is a chance for rain everyday beginning tomorrow lasting through the weekend but there will be a lot of dry time as well, this will not be a washout.

Taking Action:

With rain chances everyday this week (after today) make sure you’re checking the forecast daily for updates. We’re going to be taking this weather pattern on a day by day basis for specific details.

Highest chance for rain will likely occur Friday through the weekend meaning there will be many spots that are dry for the majority of the time-frame from Tuesday through Thursday. There may also be a few strong to severe storms so this will be very important to monitor for any outdoor events especially with Friday night high school as well as all the local football teams home this weekend.



Temperatures for the week ahead will be dependent on cloud coverage and rain. Obviously those with rain through the day will be cooler compared to those with dry conditions despite clouds. Generally speaking after today, highs will range from mid 70s to mid 80s for the week. While confidence is low on specific details, confidence is high that the higher chance for rain will occur Friday through Saturday night. With this said, it is still 5-6 days out so it is subject to change.

Normal High: 80/Normal Low: 57.....Fall officially begins 1:50am Saturday (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with increasing clouds late. Can’t rule out a few spotty showers/storms developing after 5am. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70°. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. A low chance of showers/storms through the day with the highest chance south of I-70. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90° (cooler IF and where rain may occur). Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Will keep a low chance for showers/storms on Wednesday with an even lower chance Thursday before the chance increases by Friday. Differences in the models exist on exact timing of when the highest chance for rain will be beginning Friday as well as where the heaviest rain will be.

This is shaping up to be an active week with rain at least somewhere in northeast KS at some point almost everyday and/or night but know there will also be spots that may end up getting rain with one or two of the rounds while staying dry the rest of the week. So this can’t be stressed enough....check back daily and the interactive radar on the WIBW Weather app is a great resource to check where the rain is and if it’s heading your way,

