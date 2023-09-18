Missouri man arrested for multiple drug charges following traffic stop

Cameron M. Tolsdorf
Cameron M. Tolsdorf(OSAGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 52 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County authorities have arrested a Missouri man for multiple charges following a traffic stop.

Late Monday morning, around 11:36 am, an Osage County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop at milepost 158 on I-35 for a traffic violation and located illegal narcotics.

The driver of the vehicle, Cameron M. Tolsdorf, 42, of Grandview, Mo., was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of paraphernalia
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • No registration
  • Driving without a driver’s license
  • Arrest warrant

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

