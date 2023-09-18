Missouri man arrested for multiple drug charges following traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County authorities have arrested a Missouri man for multiple charges following a traffic stop.

Late Monday morning, around 11:36 am, an Osage County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop at milepost 158 on I-35 for a traffic violation and located illegal narcotics.

The driver of the vehicle, Cameron M. Tolsdorf, 42, of Grandview, Mo., was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement

No registration

Driving without a driver’s license

Arrest warrant

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

