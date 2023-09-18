Meriden man suspected of two burglaries in Jackson County, captured

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a release, Jackson County Sheriff, Tim Morse says on Wednesday, September 13th, Jackson County deputies and detectives responded to a report of a residential burglary near 182nd and U.S. Hwy 75.

On Sunday, September 17th, officials say they identified a suspect in the case as Gary Wayne Emery Jr., 52, of Meriden.

Officials say on Thursday, September 14th, Jackson County detectives and deputies served a search warrant on a Jefferson County residence southeast of Meriden where Emery was believed to be residing.

On Sunday evening, Jackson and Jefferson County deputies captured Emery during a fugitive apprehension operation near the Perry Dam in Jefferson County.

Officials say Emery is a suspect in two burglaries that both happened on September 13th, in Jackson County.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.