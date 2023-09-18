Mahomes’ deal restructured to record-setting numbers

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Patrick Mahomes is now the highest paid player in the National Football League over a four-season span.

Mahomes’ restructured deal will give him $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, the most in NFL history over four seasons.

Just over a week after Bengals QB Joe Burrow signed a deal to make him the highest paid quarterback in the league, the Chiefs have one-upped Cincinnati.

He first became the NFL’s highest paid player in 2020, when he signed a 10-year extension worth $450 million.

In terms of total value, no player has topped that deal. But several quarterbacks have passed Mahomes in terms of annual value, including Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert.

