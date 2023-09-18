Local organizations receive $13.5K in donations on Walmart’s 35th anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local organizations received a combined $13,500 in donations from Topeka’s Walmart Supercenter on the location’s 35th anniversary.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Walmart says it celebrated the 35th anniversary of the Topeka Supercenter at 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd. with a community event. Food trucks and vendors were onsite to provide grub and fun for all.

Walmart noted that the Topeka Police Department and Topeka Fire Department joined in the fun. Meanwhile, the Topeka West High School JROTC and marching band were also in attendance.

During the celebration, the worldwide superstore giant said it presented a handful of donations to local organizations:

One Heart Project received $1,500

Project 2 Restore received $2,000

Helping Hands Humane Society received $1,000

The Capper Foundation received $1,000

Nobody is Listening received $1,000

Prevention and Resiliency Services received $2,000

Florence Crittenton Services received $5,000

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 35th anniversary of our store with the local community and our incredible associates,” said Kristen Harvey, Topeka Supercenter store manager. “At Walmart, we’re committed to investing in new technology and services that empower our customers to save time and money. That commitment has existed for 35 years and will continue in the future as we enhance our store to give our customers more choices and transform the way they shop.”

As a testament to the dedication of the Supercenter’s associates, Walmart said there are currently eight employees with at least 35 years of experience - each - who call the Wanamaker location their home.

“Congratulations to the Topeka Walmart Supercenter on this exciting anniversary,” said Mike Padilla, Topeka Mayor. “I am grateful to Walmart for their ongoing commitment and dedication to the city of Topeka and I look forward to their continued success.”

