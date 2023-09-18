At least one teen sent to hospital after rollover in rural Western Kansas

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one teenager was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a weekend rollover crash in rural Western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of Bison Rd. and County Road 290 - about 16 miles northwest of Scott City - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Baylee K. Wolkensdorfer, had been headed west on Bison Rd. when a divot appeared in the middle.

KHP said Wolkensdorfer attempted to avoid the divot and lost control of the pickup. The vehicle veered left off the road and rolled an unknown number of times.

First responders said Wolkensdorfer was taken to Scott Co. Hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. One other juvenile was also present in the vehicle, however, information about the severity of their injuries or identity has not been released.

