Lawrence house threatened by shed fire saved by first responders

Crews quickly knocked down a shed fire in Lawrence over the weekend before it was able to spread to the main house.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews quickly knocked down a shed fire in Lawrence over the weekend before it was able to spread to the main house.

Crews with Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical say that around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday night, Sept. 17, they were called to a home on Palisades Dr. with reports of a structure fire.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a detached shed had caught fire behind the main home.

Crews said the fire was extinguished and investigators have started their investigation into what caused the blaze.

No injuries were reported as a result.

