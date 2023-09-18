KS Children’s Discovery Center ready to welcome Curious George

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Everyone’s favorite monkey is set to star in a new exhibit at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center!

KCDC’s president and CEO Dene Mosier visited Eye on NE Kansas with a preview of Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!

The exhibit opens at 9 a.m. Sept. 19, 2023 and runs through Jan. 7, 2024. It is included with regular admission.

Let’s Get Curious is based on the characters in H.A. and Margret Rey’s stories published by Houghton Mifflin. It is an interactive exhibit, encouraging children to explore early science, math and engineering. The exhibit is set in the neighborhood where Curious George lives with his friend, The Man with the Yellow Hat.

The Minnesota Children’s Museum developed standards for the content in the exhibit. It’s stop at KCDC is sponsored by Visit Topeka, Security Benefit, and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is located at 4400 SW 10th Ave., in Gage Park.

