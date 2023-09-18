Kansas senator plants seeds of awareness concerning farmers mental health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Agriculture industry representatives are taking a stand as mental health concerns continue to grow in the farming community.

They joined Kansas Senator Roger Marshall on Monday morning in a roundtable discussion at the Kansas Soybean Association to bring awareness to the situation.

They say that many farmers face stressors such as weather and interest rates which have increased the suicide rate by three times the national average.

Today’s discussion aimed to letting farmers and ranchers know that they are not alone.

“There are a number of resources that are available through K-State and through our extension network to help producers. The last thing I want to say is that it’s okay to reach out and reach out for help. That’s one of the important messages that we want to be able to convey is that we’re not alone and there’s help available,” said Associate Director for Extension Programs at KSU, Rick Peterson.

“The Ag Industry, we take care of each other. So, giving our producers and giving farmers tools to help recognize when they need help or maybe when one of their friends or family needs help too is very beneficial this week,” said CEO of the Kansas Soybean Association, Kaleb Little.

Another roundtable discussion was held Sept. 15 in Wichita.

For more information on how to receive help click here.

