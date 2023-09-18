Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, gives post surgery update

(AP)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland has successfully undergone brain surgery.

On September 18, professional golfer Gary Woodland announced via social media that the majority of the tumor has been removed.

Woodland announced back in August that he would be undergoing brain surgery

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. issued a Silver Alert for Steven Trahoon, 67
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing out of Topeka
FILE
One pronounced dead, 2 sent to local hospitals following Highway 24/40 crash
Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Pregnant mother, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Inman
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Woman seen waving, threatening others with animal bone put behind bars

Latest News

In honor of a historical moment in U.S. history, a Kansas Chief Justice offered the public a...
Kansas Supreme Court judge invites public to recognize, celebrate Constitution Day
Retired Topeka educator to compete on Wheel of Fortune
A golf tournament aims to help a local cardiovascular procedure center attain the necessary...
Stormont Foundation’s annual golf tournament raises money for cardiovascular center
Emporia State logo
Emporia State issued public reprimand by MIAA
The renovations at the Shawnee Co. courthouse have reached the 10-month mark. To monitor the...
Shawnee Co. commissioners check the progress of courthouse renovations