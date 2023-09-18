First painting from Bob Ross show ‘The Joy of Painting’ listed for $10 million

The owner of an art gallery selling the first painting broadcast on Bob Ross' show said it is the rookie card of the artist. (SOURCE: KARE)
By KARE staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) – A painting from the very first episode of Bob Ross’ “The Joy of Painting” has been listed for nearly $10 million.

Minnesota-based gallery Modern Artifact is selling the original oil painting titled “A Walk in the Woods.”

The painting bears Ross’ signature in the bottom left corner.

The artist painted it live on air in January 1983.

Ryan Nelson, the owner of Modern Artifact, said the painting has made a huge cultural impact.

“This painting right here is the most important painting, you could call it the rookie card of Bob Ross,” he said. “This is the painting painted on Season One, Episode One.”

The current owner said he bought it earlier this year from a PBS volunteer who was there during the filming.

The volunteer said she bought it at the station fundraising auction just months after it was painted.

After the first episode premiered, the show went on for another 400 plus episodes and into the cultural zeitgeist.

The owner said that even though he listed it for sale, he’s in no rush to part with it.

He said he would like to share it with a museum or traveling exhibit.

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. issued a Silver Alert for Steven Trahoon, 67
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing out of Topeka
FILE
One pronounced dead, 2 sent to local hospitals following Highway 24/40 crash
Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Pregnant mother, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Inman
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Woman seen waving, threatening others with animal bone put behind bars

Latest News

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.
Kilogram of fentanyl found in NYC day care center where 1-year-old boy died of apparent overdose
The City of Emporia has been placed under a Water Warning on Monday, Sept. 18.
City of Emporia issued under a water warning, residents asked to conserve water
A golf tournament aims to help a local cardiovascular procedure center attain the necessary...
Stormont Foundation’s annual golf tournament raises money for cardiovascular center
The Helena Police Department is investigating a road rage incident in Shelby County that...
Man stabbed during road rage incident with couple delivering food in Alabama
In honor of a historical moment in U.S. history, a Kansas Chief Justice offered the public a...
Kansas Supreme Court judge invites public to recognize, celebrate Constitution Day