Events planned to help Kansans register to vote ahead of election season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Library officials and nonprofit organizations across the Sunflower State are prepared to help Kansans register to vote during a statewide event in September.

On Monday, Sept. 18, The Kansas State Library announced that Governor Laura Kelly has signed a proclamation to declare Tuesday, Sept. 19, as Kansas Voter Registration Day. The move aligns with National Voter Registration Day events that are set to take place across the U.S.

The Library noted that the goal is to reach Kanans who either have not yet registered or need to update their registration due to new moves or name changes. The community will be involved through the statewide, single-day event.

On Tuesday, The Library said it, as well as local libraries and community organizations, will host events to encourage voter registration. Leah Grote, a reference librarian at the State Library, has attended a Federal Depository Library Program training on voter engagement and was able to learn about initiatives from other state libraries.

“I thought Kansas should have an initiative like that too,” Grote said. “I’ve worked to create a webpage with information and resources Kansans need to register to vote and host their own registration drives. Our hope is that this initiative will inspire people across the state to make sure they are registered and to help others register to vote.”

Nationally, the Library said the day has helped more than 5 million voters register through collective efforts of volunteers, nonprofits, businesses, schools, libraries, election officials and residents. The day is about building community while building democracy.

Kansans have been invited to visit the State Library on Kansas Voter Registration Day to register or check their registration and pick up NVRD stickers.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.