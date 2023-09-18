Emporia State issued public reprimand by MIAA

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State has been issued a public reprimand by the MIAA for failure to meet new challenge review requirements during a volleyball match.

All MIAA institutions had agreed to require that a challenge review system will be available for all conference volleyball matches starting this fall.

The Hornets hosted Fort Hays State on September 15th for their first home match of the season, and failed to meet the MIAA requirement in said match.

The conferences said Emporia State has taken action to ensure that requirements will be met for all future MIAA matches.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.