Early-morning disturbance leads to Topeka man’s arrest after attempt to run

Lawrence Thompson
Lawrence Thompson(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning disturbance in Central Topeka led to one man’s arrest after he attempted to run from police.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:40 a.m. law enforcement officials were called to Louie’s Lounge at 1509 SW 21st St. with reports of an unwanted occupant.

When officers arrived, they said they learned that the suspect, later identified as Lawrence M. Thompson, 44, of Topeka, was not allowed inside the business and had entered anyway. He was found nearby and attempted to run into the trees near the Shunga Trail.

TPD said he was taken into custody a short time later and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept of Corrections on:

  • Assault
  • Criminal trespass
  • Assault of a law enforcement official
  • Interference with law enforcement

As of 12:10 p.m. on Monday, Thompson remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond.

