Driver costs farmer hundreds after field driven through, irrigation system hit

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are on the hunt for a driver who damaged crops and hit an irrigation system costing a Riley Co. farmer hundreds.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, law enforcement officials were called to the intersection of W. 56th Ave. and S. 28th St. with reports of vandalism.

When officers arrived, they said employees of Double KS Farms Inc. reported an unknown suspect drove their vehicle into a corn field and damaged crops before they hit an irrigation system.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the farm about $500.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made and no suspect or vehicle information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One pronounced dead, 2 sent to local hospitals following Highway 24/40 crash
The Topeka Police Dept. issued a Silver Alert for Steven Trahoon, 67
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing out of Topeka
Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Pregnant mother, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Inman
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Woman seen waving, threatening others with animal bone put behind bars

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
FILE
ACLU reminds Kansans why private prison closed as attempts to reopen begin
FILE
KU blames fall in “Best Universities” ranking on change in methodology
Shawnee County Sheriff's Office
Residents warned Sheriff’s Office phone number spoofed in new scam