Driver costs farmer hundreds after field driven through, irrigation system hit

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are on the hunt for a driver who damaged crops and hit an irrigation system costing a Riley Co. farmer hundreds.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, law enforcement officials were called to the intersection of W. 56th Ave. and S. 28th St. with reports of vandalism.

When officers arrived, they said employees of Double KS Farms Inc. reported an unknown suspect drove their vehicle into a corn field and damaged crops before they hit an irrigation system.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the farm about $500.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made and no suspect or vehicle information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

