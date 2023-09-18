Dalton Risner signs with Minnesota Vikings

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Dalton Risner (66) takes part in drills at the team's NFL...
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Dalton Risner (66) takes part in drills at the team's NFL football training facility Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner has found a new home in the NFL.

Risner has signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

The former Wildcat was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and that’s where he’s been for the last four seasons.

But as of this year, he was a free agent for the first two weeks of the season.

He totaled 62 starts on the line in his four years with the Broncos, adding valuable experience to Minnesota’s line.

