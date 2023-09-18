Council Grove man allegedly impersonated police officer to break into home

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man is accused of impersonating a police officer to break into a victim’s home during a mid-week disturbance.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, law enforcement officials were called to the 10 block of N. Belfry Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a man had been pounding on the door of a nearby home and attempted to gain entry with claims that he was with the police department.

CGPD said the investigation led to the arrest of Jeremy Barker, of Council Grove.

Barker was found, arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on:

  • Aggravated burglary
  • Impersonation of a police officer
  • Battery on law enforcement officials
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Interference with law enforcement officials

CGPD did not indicate if Barker remained behind bars or if he had been given a bond amount.

