Cooler and Wetter after Monday

Widespread rain chances by midweek
13 News Eye on Northeast Kansas
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though Monday featured high temperatures in the lower 90s, well above average for mid-September, today’s conditions are not a sign of things to come.

Temperatures overnight will only drop into the middle 60s or so, giving NE Kansas one of the warmer nights we’ve seen over the last several weeks. Clear skies and calm weather will prevail, with winds weakening as well. Gusts may occasionally exceed 20 mph before midnight, but by tomorrow morning those gusts will be gone.

Tuesday will feature above average temperatures as well, but to a much lesser degree. Highs should stay in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies, but chances of rain will be slightly elevated. An elevated risk of severe weather is forecast for Tuesday morning/afternoon in parts of Texas and Oklahoma, and while that severe risk won’t apply to NE Kansas, lighter rain/weak storms may extend far enough north to impact our region. Nonetheless, the chances of rain remain at around 20-30 percent, with most of NE Kansas expected to stay relatively dry for most of the day.

Temperatures will continue to drop as the week progresses, likely bottoming out in the upper 70s to lower 80s by Friday. Rain chances will stay at around 20-30 percent until Thursday night, when precipitation will become more widespread across the state. Most of these days ahead will still feature sunny skies, however, as much of this rain will be on and off throughout the day.

At the moment, rain will still be a likelihood into this weekend, with temperatures holding steady in the 70s and 80s throughout

