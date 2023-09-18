Child Passenger Safety Week aims to promote children’s safety when on the road

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Child Passenger Safety Week runs from Sept. 17-23, aiming to educate parents on correctly installing and using car seats for children to keep them safe.

Members of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), Kansas Motor Carriers Association (KMCA), Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office (KTSRO) and Safe Kids Kansas held a media event at Gage Park Monday, Sept. 18 to raise awareness to parents and caregivers to keep children safe while on the road.

“Motor vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of death among children in Kansas and across the nation,” Cherie Sage, State Coordinator at Safe Kids Kansas, said. “It’s very important to know what type of car seat is appropriate for your child, when they can graduate to a booster seat and when they can graduate to [just] a vehicle seatbelt.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA), it’s recommended for children under the age of 13 to remain in the back seat and properly restrained. You can find the NHTSA’s age recommendations for each type of car seat HERE.

According to KDOT, the KMCA donated 22 car seats to the KHP that will be distributed to those in need. Additionally, a National Seat Check will take place Saturday, Sep. 30.

Anyone with help properly installing a car seat or finding a proper car seat can find a safety inspection station HERE. The KTSRO also offers free online resources HERE.

