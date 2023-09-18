Bear at Disney World causes closures at Magic Kingdom

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023,...
FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A real black bear spotted in a tree at Walt Disney World on Monday caused parts of the Magic Kingdom park to be closed to the public, according to multiple reports.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the animal was spotted near the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland, according to WKMG.

According to NBC News, a commission spokesperson said the bear was likely in search of food before going into hibernation.

Several nearby attractions in the park were closed, including the Hall of Presidents and A Pirate’s Adventure - Treasures of the Seven Seas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One pronounced dead, 2 sent to local hospitals following Highway 24/40 crash
The Topeka Police Dept. issued a Silver Alert for Steven Trahoon, 67
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing out of Topeka
Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia...
Pregnant mother, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Inman
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Woman seen waving, threatening others with animal bone put behind bars

Latest News

Lawrence Thompson
Early-morning disturbance leads to Topeka man’s arrest after attempt to run
FILE - Republican attorney general candidate Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference,...
Indiana’s attorney general faces misconduct complaint over remarks about abortion doctor
Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
State police spokesman Trooper David Beohm addresses the media in Morgantown Pa. after the...
9 teen boys escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania. They made it a few miles