45th annual Fall Show set in Meriden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to step back in time and enjoy the wonders of fall at this weekend’s Meriden Fall Show and Swap Meet.

Merlyn Mahoney with the Meriden Antique Engine and Threshers Association visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details.

The show is Sept. 23 & 24 at the grounds a mile east of Meriden on K-4. It includes a flea market, arts and crafts, and displays of antique tractors and engines. Volunteers also will do demonstrations including making apple cider and apple butter.

The agenda also includes an antique garden tractor pull at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; a live band at 7:30 p.m Saturday; and a church service at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Admission is $3 a day.

