3-on-3 Granny Basketball goes on despite being cancelled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nothing was going to stop the Silver Foxes from hitting the court one final time in the final day of the 2023 Kansas Senior Games.

”My goal is to live to be 100 and still be on the court.”

For the ladies, the time they spend on the court is precious.

“Do it now or never,” said participant Beverly Schneider. “Just being active and living your dream.”

Which is why even after playing five games in the Kansas Senior Games on Saturday, they still wanted to participate in the 3-on-3 on Sunday.

“I’ve always loved basketball,” said participant Pat Conner. “I didn’t get to play when I was kid, so any time I can play now is wonderful.”

When Sunday’s event was cancelled because there weren’t enough teams in each age category, the Topeka YMCA welcomed the women in, letting them play against the different age groups so that the show could go on.

“It’s just amazing to see how these older ladies are functioning in life and their love of basketball,” said participant Tanya Hein. “When I grow up I wanna be like them.”

Staying active and healthy is a huge part of these ladies’ lives.

“You don’t know when you were brought into the world. You didn’t have any control of that. But you can kind of slow down the control at the end,” said Karen Baxter.

The opportunity to pursue their basketball dreams later in life is one they don’t take for granted.

“About seven years ago, I tore my achilles. And because of that, I wasn’t able to run and jump really. So when they said there was no running and jumping I’m like, ‘I’m in! Pick me!’ So it gave me an avenue that I thought was shut,” Hein said.

Things definitely get competitive when they lace up their sneakers, but in the end, it’s all about the memories they’re making together.

“I love to play basketball. It’s so much fun and friendship and stuff with all the other players. That’s what I like the most about it,” said participant Rosemary Bergeron.

