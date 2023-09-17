Woman seen waving, threatening others with animal bone put behind bars

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Lawrence Police Department - FILE(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman seen waving and threatening others with an animal bone in South Lawrence has been put behind bars.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, emergency crews were made aware of a woman seen pointing and waving a gun at others near 27th and Iowa St.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they said the woman, later identified in the booking report as Nicole Bolton, 39, of Lawrence, lifted and pointed the object at them. At this point, they could identify that she was not armed with a gun. After she was commanded to drop the item, she slammed it against the ground.

LPD said it was able to confirm the item Bolton had in her hand was an animal bone. She was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Correctional Facility on aggravated assault.

As of Sunday, Bolton remains behind bars with no bond listed.

