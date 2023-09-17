Washburn football nabs first win of 2023 season over Lincoln

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football secured its first win of the 2023 season on Saturday night, taking down Lincoln 24-10.

The Ichabods came out to a strong start, and a mid-game 62-minute lightning delay didn’t stop their momentum.

True freshman Sam Van Dyne got his first career start under center, throwing for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns en route to the victory.

The defense held the Blue Tigers to only 85 yards of offense.

The Ichabods will be back at home on Saturday to host Central Missouri at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.