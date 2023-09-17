Troopers honored for life-saving actions at 2022 Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas Highway Patrol State Troopers were honored for their life-saving actions nearly a year after the incident by the woman whose life was on the line.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Saturday, Sept. 16, Master Trooper Hill and Trooper Mueller were honored for their heroic actions nearly a year prior, at the 2022 Kansas State Fair.

During the 2022 incident, KHP said the Troopers were quick to perform CPR and use an AED to save the life of Tonya Hoskinson. On Saturday, they were both honored with HERO Awards from Herores for Life at the 2023 Kansas State Fair.

KHP also noted that the awards were presented to the Troopers by Hoskinson who will receive an AED to donate to a facility in need.

