Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing out of Topeka

The Topeka Police Dept. issued a Silver Alert for Steven Trahoon, 67
The Topeka Police Dept. issued a Silver Alert for Steven Trahoon, 67(TPD)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is requesting help from the public to locate a 67-year-old man who went missing out of Topeka.

The TPD issued a Silver Alert Sunday, Sep. 17 for Steven Trahoon who may be suffering from symptoms of significant health issues.

According to the TPD, Trahoon was last seen around SW 26th Terrace and SW Westport Dr. around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 16.

Trahoon is a white male, 6′4″ tall, around 190 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt and black slacks.

He was last seen driving in a blue Honda Fit with Kansas license plate 737 NJU, pictured below.

The Topeka Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Steven Trahoon.
The Topeka Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Steven Trahoon.(TPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 785-368-9200, email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

