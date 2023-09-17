Report finds Kansas schools spend between $9K and $29K per student

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When it comes to finances, a recent report found most Kansas schools spend anywhere from $9,000 to $29,000 on their students with incomes between $32,00 and $124,000

With students in Kansas back in the classroom and low-income districts underfunded by about $6,700 per pupil, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Kansas.

To find which schools distributed funds more fairly, WalletHub said it looked at the equitability of each district based on two metrics - average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

The report ranked Marysville Schools USD 364 as the 6th most equitable school district with a total score of 0.39. The district spent $15,808 per pupil with an income of $56,250.

South Brown Co. Schools USD 430 ranked 9th overall with a total score of 0.99. The district spent $17,425 per student with an income of $48,657.

Riley Co. Schools USD 378 ranked 50th overall with a total score of 6.26. The district spent $12,564 per student with an income of $65,732.

Seaman Schools USD 345 ranked 88th overall with a total score of 10.58. The district spent $11,339 per pupil with an income of $81,115.

Auburn-Washburn Schools USD 437 ranked 113th overall with a total score of 12.65. The district spent $11,520 per student with an income of $81,620.

Emporia Public Schools ranked 138th overall with a total score of 16.26. The district spent $15,039 per pupil with an income of $49,305. USD 253 ranked 103rd for expenditures and 52nd for income meaning it has high expenses with a low income.

Wabaunsee Co. Schools USD 329 ranked 164th overall with a total score of 19.55. The district spent $15,767 per student with an income of $68,108.

Shawnee Heights USD 450 ranked 169th overall with a total score of 19.95. The district spent $11,151 per pupil with an income of $87,614.

Topeka Public Schools ranked 181st overall with a total score of 21.66. The district spent $14,820 per student with an income of $46,921. USD 501 ranked 112th for expenditures and 29th for income meaning it has high expenses with a low income.

Manhattan-Ogden ranked 199th overall with a total score of 24.98. The district spent $12,254 per pupil with an income of $55,610. USD 383 ranked 234th for expenditures and 119th for income meaning it has low expenses and a low income.

Geary Co. Schools ranked 206th overall with a total score of 25.8. The district spent $13,044 per student with an income of $51,810. USD 475 ranked 194th for expenditures and 83rd for income meaning it has low expenses and a low income.

Wamego Public Schools ranked 220th overall with a total score of 28.26. The district spent $14,692 per pupil with an income of $77,908. USD 320 ranked 122nd for expenditures and 256th for income meaning it has high expenses with a high income.

Nationally, WalletHub said Kansas had the 12th most equitable schools.

