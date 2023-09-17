One pronounced dead, 2 sent to local hospitals following Highway 24/40 crash

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died while two others were taken to area hospitals following a collision on Highway 24 northeast of Lawrence.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of E. 1600 and E. 1675 Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said one person was found deceased while two others were taken to area hospitals.

The area of Highway 24/40 northeast of Lawrence was shut down around 6:20 p.m. as law enforcement officials investigated. The roadway has since reopened.

As of Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office has not released the identities of any involved individuals. No details of the crash have been released either as the investigation remains ongoing.

