One pronounced dead, 2 sent to local hospitals following Highway 24/40 crash

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died while two others were taken to area hospitals following a collision on Highway 24 northeast of Lawrence.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of E. 1600 and E. 1675 Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said one person was found deceased while two others were taken to area hospitals.

The area of Highway 24/40 northeast of Lawrence was shut down around 6:20 p.m. as law enforcement officials investigated. The roadway has since reopened.

As of Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office has not released the identities of any involved individuals. No details of the crash have been released either as the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One motorcyclist was pronounced deceased following a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
One motorcyclist pronounced deceased following fatal crash in Wyandotte Co.
Crews battle a large fire Friday night near S.E. 18th and Madison in East Topeka.
Crews battle large fire Friday night at tree disposal site in East Topeka
Marcus Mendoza
Hit-and-run crash leaves one pedestrian hospitalized in Topeka, suspect arrested
Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle serious injury crash in Douglas County.
Two hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Douglas County
KDWP reminds public of turkey season cancellation
KDWP reminds public of turkey season cancellation

Latest News

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Woman seen waving, threatening others with animal bone put behind bars
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 09-17-23
A brief stretch of dry conditions
A brief stretch of dry conditions
The Topeka Police Dept. issued a Silver Alert for Steven Trahoon, 67
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing out of Topeka