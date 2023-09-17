No. 12 Emporia State secures first shutout win since 2018

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football dominated Northeastern State on Saturday night, posting a 38-0 shutout win.

It’s the first shutout win by the Hornets since 2018, and it marked head coach Garin Higgins’ 100th win with the program.

Jaylen Varner notched three touchdowns, and Braden Gleason was 17 of 19 passing for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns before the backups came in in the third quarter.

The Hornets will be back at home on Saturday to host UCO at 1:00 p.m.

