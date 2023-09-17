Memorial Park Cemetery holds 14th annual Concert in the Park

Couple dancing at 14th annual Concert in the Park.
Couple dancing at 14th annual Concert in the Park.(WIBW)
By Madison Bickley
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People brought their blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music of The Kings of Swing and the Topeka High School Drumline at the 14th annual Concert in the Park.

There was an open dance floor in front of the stage so patrons could come out and show off their dancing skills.

Longtime attendee, James Durand, said that he loves coming out every year and getting to dance.

“I like 40′s style music and I like to swing dance. Swing dance is fun and I’m wearing a 1940′s style zoot suit just for the costume and the fun of it,” said Durand. “The band is a good band and it’s fun to dance to. It’s always the same thing, but it’s always fun.”

The event began in 2009.

