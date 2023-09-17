McPherson County deputies investigate 3 bodies found inside camper

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three bodies found inside a camper near the Inman Motocross track.

In a Facebook post Saturday, The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Inman Motocross track after receiving a report of three deceased people in a camper.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Inman Fire Department and McPherson EMS arrived and confirmed the deaths of three people.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the Inman Police Department are investigating.

