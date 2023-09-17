Hazardous material found in Emporia drug store believed to be acid

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hazardous material found in an Emporia drug store that closed a downtown block was found to be acid in its original container.

The Emporia Fire Department says that on Thursday, Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to Graves Drugs at 609 Commercial St. with reports of a hazardous material.

When first responders arrived, they were told that staff were cleaning the basement and going through older bottles of chemicals used to compound medications when they found one that looked abnormal. They then called the Kansas Department of Health and Environment who advised them to contact 911.

Fire crews said they arrived and closed the street while adjacent businesses were evacuated as a precaution. Emporia Police were called to help with traffic control as units entered the building to examine the bottle in question. The chemical was found to be a strong acid in its original container. The label had some aging which gave it an abnormal appearance.

EFD indicated that there was no chemical spill, leak or reaction. It was found the contents of the bottle were stable and there was no immediate hazard. Staff was advised to contact a hazardous chemical clean-up contractor to dispose of the old chemicals appropriately.

The fire department said the scene was turned back over to the business and the street was reopened.

