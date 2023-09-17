Game Wardens help rescue pelican injured after storms in Kansas

A pelican is rescued in Redford on Sept. 14, 2023.
A pelican is rescued in Redford on Sept. 14, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - As pelicans prepare to head south for the winter, one found in Kansas after a recent storm may have a little more difficulty getting there.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say they rescued a recent storm victim from Redford.

With the help of a couple local residents, Game Wardens said they were able to capture a pelican found in the city limits.

KDWP said the pelican was taken to a rehabilitation facility for further evaluation.

While pelicans are no stranger to the Sunflower State, with fall just around the corner, it is time for the bird to head south.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

