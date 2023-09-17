Gage Park Memorial holds 4th annual car and truck show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tons of cars and trucks came out to Gage Park Memorial on Sunday Sept. 17 to honor those who fought for our country.

Starting at 9:00 a.m., participants rolled in showing off their vehicles while also supporting a good cause.

Vietnam Veteran, Roland Mayhew, said that we value our freedom and this was one way to give back.

“We are blessed for our veterans. Our freedom is not free and we enjoy everybody coming out,” said Mayhew. “It’s an awesome sight to see Topeka and surrounding people coming and bringing their vehicles. It’s awesome, it really is.”

Participants could pay $20 to enter their vehicles into the show.

There were also food trucks available along with a performance of The National Anthem played on the electric guitar by Devin with Chance Encounters.

Cheryl Chavez said that it is great to see the community unite.

“We hope to have it grow further and expand more and to get as much community involvement as possible,” said Chavez. “This car show is just one great example of how the community all comes together for patriotism.”

Community members of all ages recognize the importance of showing patriotism.

High schooler, Andrew Nelson, said that brings him happiness to see everyone come together in support.

“They did the right thing because they’re veterans and we appreciate them. I’m glad we came out here, had all of the military stuff come out here, and today is just a thoughtful day for them.”

All of the proceeds funds The Vietnam War Monument.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.