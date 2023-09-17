Firefighters rescue puppy trapped in drainpipe

Firefighters in Cincinnati saved a puppy who got stuck in a drain pipe.
Firefighters in Cincinnati saved a puppy who got stuck in a drain pipe.(Cincy Fire & EMS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Firefighters in Ohio rescued a pup who was stuck in a drainpipe Saturday.

The Cincy Fire & EMS said its crews responded to the puppy in need in Oakley.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the fire department said the puppy is on the mend and back with his owners.

“Today, members of our Engine and Ladder 31 along with our Rescue 9 Firefighters helped rescue this pup who was stuck in a drainage pipe in Oakley. We love helping our neighbors, even those with tails!” the post reads.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One motorcyclist was pronounced deceased following a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
One motorcyclist pronounced deceased following fatal crash in Wyandotte Co.
Crews battle a large fire Friday night near S.E. 18th and Madison in East Topeka.
Crews battle large fire Friday night at tree disposal site in East Topeka
Marcus Mendoza
Hit-and-run crash leaves one pedestrian hospitalized in Topeka, suspect arrested
Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle serious injury crash in Douglas County.
Two hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Douglas County
The Topeka Police Dept. issued a Silver Alert for Steven Trahoon, 67
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing out of Topeka

Latest News

13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.
13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.
Couple dancing at 14th annual Concert in the Park.
Memorial Park Cemetery holds 14th annual Concert in the Park
Cars and trucks came out to show off their vehicles and show their support to those who have...
Gage Park Memorial holds 4th annual car and truck show
The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says