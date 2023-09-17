Driver dies after pickup flips, lands on top along SE Kansas highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT
BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after his pickup truck flipped on its top along a Kansas highway in an early-morning collision over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 69 and Hackberry Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Francisco J. Espinoza-Perez, 38, of Katy, Texas, had been headed north on K-7. When the pickup approached northbound Highway 69, it started to spin clockwise as Espinoza-Perez attempted to negotiate the curve don’t he ramp.

However, KHP said Espinoza-Perez lost control of the pickup as it veered off the road, flipped and landed on its top in the northbound lanes of the highway.

First responders noted that Espinoza-Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

