Community steps up for family after mother, 2 sons found dead inside camper

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Family said a Wichita area man is grieving after his wife and two of his sons died from what the family said was carbon monoxide poisoning. Now, community members are stepping up to help Jason Richie and his surviving 3-year-old son. Felicia Richey and her two older sons, Tison and Bentley, were found dead Saturday inside a camper near the Inman Motocross track. Felicia Richey was also pregnant, family said.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as friends and family remember Felicia, Tison and Bentley.

Family members say a mother and her two sons died from carbon monoxide poisoning while in a camper near the Inman Motocross track

“This was an unexpected tragedy and it’s just a huge loss for, I think, everyone that knew them and knew [Felicia] but especially the family is just devastated by it,” said Felicia Richey’s great uncle, John Pohlman.

Pohlman remembers his great niece for her heart.

“A real kind, tender-hearted lady that loved her boys,” he said. “They were really the focus of her life.”

He said the Tison and Bentley were always having fun.

“They’re two boys that had a lot of energy and a lot of fun, and of course what 10-year-old and 13-year-old wouldn’t want to ride a motorcycle,” right,” Pohlman said.

The three leave behind Jason Richey and his 3-year-old son, as well as their motocross community that’s rallied around the family through the establishment of a GoFundMe page that’s raised nearly $40,000 as of Monday night, as well as the organization of benefit events.

“We’re all very, very close and the tragic accident that took place last weekend has affected every one of us,” Bar2Bar Motocross Track Operations Manager Bruce Richardson said.

On Sept. 30, Bar2Bar, near Maize, plans to hold a celebration of life for Felicia Richey and her sons. This will include a full motocross practice day and a dinner, with all proceeds going to help family.

Sunday afternoon update: Family members have confirmed three people died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the GoFundMe set up to assist the family with funeral expenses, Felicia Richey and her two children were identified as those who died. Felicia was expecting.

“We are asking for your prayers, support, and love as he and his 3 year old son navigate through this devastating time. We are asking for your help with removing the stress from the family on the cost of arranging their 3 funerals and time away from work to grieve,” reads a post on the page.

Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley. (GoFundMe)

Those who cannot support financially are asked to keep the family in their prayers and share with others.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the near future.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three bodies were found inside a camper near the Inman Motocross track.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the Inman Motocross track after receiving a report of three deceased people in a camper.

Members of the Inman Fire Department and McPherson EMS arrived and confirmed the deaths of three people.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the Inman Police Department are investigating.

