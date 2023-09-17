Chiefs take down Jaguars on the road for first win of the season

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 1-1 on the season with a 17-9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

It wasn’t a pretty start for either team. Jacksonville would be the first to get on the board early in the second quarter with a 32-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.

The Chiefs were the first to find the endzone though. With 0:30 remaining in the first half, Patrick Mahomes sent a 9-yard touchdown pass to Skyy Moore to take the 7-3 lead.

The Jaguars responded with a 49-yard field goal in the final seconds of the half, going into the break with the Chiefs up 7-6.

Out of halftime, the offense started to get in a much better rhythm. Travis Kelce caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to make it a 14-6 game.

Jacksonville added a 22-yard field goal to close the deficit a bit early in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City had a big opportunity to score in the redzone at the end of an impressive drive, but penalties forced them to try for a field goal instead. Harrison Butker made a 38-yarder to put the Chiefs up 17-9. That would be the final score.

Mahomes completed 29 of 41 passes, throwing for 305 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

In his first game back since ending his holdout, Chris Jones had 1 sack and 1 tackle for loss. The KC defense didn’t allow a single touchdown.

The Chiefs will be back at home next Sunday to host the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.