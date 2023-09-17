Chiefs take down Jaguars on the road for first win of the season

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 1-1 on the season with a 17-9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

It wasn’t a pretty start for either team. Jacksonville would be the first to get on the board early in the second quarter with a 32-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.

The Chiefs were the first to find the endzone though. With 0:30 remaining in the first half, Patrick Mahomes sent a 9-yard touchdown pass to Skyy Moore to take the 7-3 lead.

The Jaguars responded with a 49-yard field goal in the final seconds of the half, going into the break with the Chiefs up 7-6.

Out of halftime, the offense started to get in a much better rhythm. Travis Kelce caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to make it a 14-6 game.

Jacksonville added a 22-yard field goal to close the deficit a bit early in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City had a big opportunity to score in the redzone at the end of an impressive drive, but penalties forced them to try for a field goal instead. Harrison Butker made a 38-yarder to put the Chiefs up 17-9. That would be the final score.

Mahomes completed 29 of 41 passes, throwing for 305 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

In his first game back since ending his holdout, Chris Jones had 1 sack and 1 tackle for loss. The KC defense didn’t allow a single touchdown.

The Chiefs will be back at home next Sunday to host the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One motorcyclist was pronounced deceased following a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
One motorcyclist pronounced deceased following fatal crash in Wyandotte Co.
Crews battle a large fire Friday night near S.E. 18th and Madison in East Topeka.
Crews battle large fire Friday night at tree disposal site in East Topeka
Marcus Mendoza
Hit-and-run crash leaves one pedestrian hospitalized in Topeka, suspect arrested
Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle serious injury crash in Douglas County.
Two hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Douglas County
The Topeka Police Dept. issued a Silver Alert for Steven Trahoon, 67
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing out of Topeka

Latest News

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against Nevada during the first half of an NCAA...
Neal runs for 3 TDs, Hishaw Jr. adds runs for another to help Kansas beat Nevada 31-24
Washburn football takes down Lincoln
Washburn football nabs first win of 2023 season over Lincoln
Emporia State football at Northeastern State
No. 12 Emporia State secures first shutout win since 2018
Washburn football takes down Lincoln
Washburn football nabs first win of 2023 season over Lincoln