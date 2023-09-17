A brief stretch of dry conditions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday will feature similar temperatures to the day prior, but the similarities end there.

A much sunnier and drier day is in the forecast for NE Kansas, with abundant amounts of sunshine forecast all across the plains. Humidity will be low, and with comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s, Sunday will make for a great day for outdoor activities to wrap up the weekend!

There will be a bit of haze forming this afternoon, as northerly winds will help filter in smoke from Canadian wildfires. The total amount of this smoke will be very low, much lower than what we observed two weeks ago, and air quality is forecast to remain at healthy levels despite it’s presence. What’s more is that such haze/smoke will be quickly disappearing overnight as winds continue to change and push it away from our region.

Overnight lows will dip down into the lower 50s to upper 40s once again, which should be absent of any heavy fog/factors for low visibility. Monday will be much warmer, with many areas forecast to reach around 90 degrees.

This stretch of mild and calm weather won’t last for too long, however, as rain is forecast to return in full force by Tuesday. From Tuesday all the way through next Sunday, rain chances will remain near at least 30 percent. Much of this rain should be on and off downpours throughout the day, with the probability for storms of any intensity staying low. Temperatures over this period will stay mild in the lower to middle 80s, keeping our early fall averages in check.

