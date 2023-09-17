Brew at the Zoo gives attendees a taste of the wild side

By RobyLane Kelley
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s annual “Brew at the Zoo” fundraiser kicked off on Saturday Sept. 16 at 6 p.m..

Hosting local vendors, breweries and musicians, the zoo sold out of tickets before they opened their doors. Live music was performed by EZ Pieces and Nate in the Evening throughout the night. Say Cheez PhotoBooth and finelylinked permeant jewelry were among the vendors at the zoo.

To go with the local brews, food from Saucy Wrap Shack, Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese, Mama’s Mini Doughnuts, Sunflower Cafè Grill and Sunflower Cafè Pop-up was available.

New to the brew this year was a raffle to increase fundraising. The items being sold include: Ten Zoo light Tickets, Zoo light igloo rental, a custom Coleman cooler and a tailgating package.

Some of the sponsors for the event were local breweries such as Standard Beverage, Crown Distributors, Walnut River Brewing Company, Wichita Brewing Co & Pizzeria, Willcott Brewing Company & Taproom -Holton, Happy Basset Brewing Co, Iron Rail Brewing, The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant, Fields & Ivy Brewery.

The festivities ended at 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Mendoza
Hit-and-run crash leaves one pedestrian hospitalized in Topeka, suspect arrested
Crews battle a large fire Friday night near S.E. 18th and Madison in East Topeka.
Crews battle large fire Friday night at tree disposal site in East Topeka
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's deputies respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 53rd & Auburn Rd. Sept....
One injured in wreck on SW Auburn Rd.
One motorcyclist was pronounced deceased following a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
One motorcyclist pronounced deceased following fatal crash in Wyandotte Co.
Criminal charges have been filed against Sydney D'Angel Slaughter who was involved in a...
Criminal charges filed against suspect involved in homicide in May of 2023

Latest News

Washburn football takes down Lincoln
Washburn football nabs first win of 2023 season over Lincoln
Emporia State football at Northeastern State
No. 12 Emporia State secures first shutout win since 2018
Table set for annual book festival.
Washburn University Mabee Library hosts 12th Annual Kansas Book Festival
Iron Rail Brewery staff serves attendees at Brew at the Zoo.
Brew at the Zoo gives attendees a taste of the wild side