Brew at the Zoo gives attendees a taste of the wild side

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s annual “Brew at the Zoo” fundraiser kicked off on Saturday Sept. 16 at 6 p.m..

Hosting local vendors, breweries and musicians, the zoo sold out of tickets before they opened their doors. Live music was performed by EZ Pieces and Nate in the Evening throughout the night. Say Cheez PhotoBooth and finelylinked permeant jewelry were among the vendors at the zoo.

To go with the local brews, food from Saucy Wrap Shack, Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese, Mama’s Mini Doughnuts, Sunflower Cafè Grill and Sunflower Cafè Pop-up was available.

New to the brew this year was a raffle to increase fundraising. The items being sold include: Ten Zoo light Tickets, Zoo light igloo rental, a custom Coleman cooler and a tailgating package.

Some of the sponsors for the event were local breweries such as Standard Beverage, Crown Distributors, Walnut River Brewing Company, Wichita Brewing Co & Pizzeria, Willcott Brewing Company & Taproom -Holton, Happy Basset Brewing Co, Iron Rail Brewing, The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant, Fields & Ivy Brewery.

The festivities ended at 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

