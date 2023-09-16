Washburn University Mabee Library hosts 12th Annual Kansas Book Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mabee Library hosted the 12th annual Kansas Book Festival at Washburn University on Saturday.

The free event hosted a wide variety of books including fiction, non-fiction, and even poetry.

Many authors showcased their books and shared what their inspiration was.

Author, Rhonda Denney, said that people can come and figure out what they need.

“It’s wonderful just sharing the good news about what everyone is doing,” said Denney. “Everyone has different tastes, everyone has different needs, and it’s just a nice opportunity for people to come shop and see what’s available out there.”

The festival came to an end at 4:00 p.m.

