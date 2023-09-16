Two hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle serious injury crash in Douglas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that the crash occurred around 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 on westbound K-10 in Douglas County. KHP officials noted that a 2012 Toyota Corolla was attempting to make a U-turn from K-10 westbound on the right shoulder. Meanwhile, a 2016 Ford Transit was on K-10 westbound and swerved to avoid the Toyota Corolla. The right front of the Ford Transit hit the left front of the Toyota Corolla as the Toyota Corolla was making the U-turn.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log said the driver of the 2012 Toyota Corolla was Gwendolyn Whitebread, 84, of Baldwin City. Whitebread was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The KHP Crash Log indicated that the driver of the 2016 Ford Transit was Michael Gillitzer, 62, of Kansas. He was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

