Topeka community take steps to support childhood cancer awareness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People took steps Saturday morning, Sept. 16 to support the youngest cancer fighters.

More than 150 runners and walkers lined up for the Indy Races for Childhood Cancer Awareness at Lake Shawnee.

People could choose a one-mile, 5k, or 10k route, or they could run the full 6.8-mile path around the lake.

Sterling and Myrna Scales founded the Indy Races in honor of their youngest son Elliott “Indy” Scales, who survived a form of kidney cancer.

Money raised through this year’s Indy Races will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network programs at Stormont Vail Hospital. Indy is a local CMN hero this year.

13′s Melissa Brunner and Doug Brown were among those supporting the cause.

This is the third year for the Indy Races, held during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.