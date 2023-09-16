Topeka community take steps to support childhood cancer awareness

More than 150 runners and walkers lined up at Lake Shawnee for the Indy Races for Childhood...
More than 150 runners and walkers lined up at Lake Shawnee for the Indy Races for Childhood Cancer Awareness.(Melissa Brunner/WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People took steps Saturday morning, Sept. 16 to support the youngest cancer fighters.

More than 150 runners and walkers lined up for the Indy Races for Childhood Cancer Awareness at Lake Shawnee.

People could choose a one-mile, 5k, or 10k route, or they could run the full 6.8-mile path around the lake.

Sterling and Myrna Scales founded the Indy Races in honor of their youngest son Elliott “Indy” Scales, who survived a form of kidney cancer.

Money raised through this year’s Indy Races will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network programs at Stormont Vail Hospital. Indy is a local CMN hero this year.

13′s Melissa Brunner and Doug Brown were among those supporting the cause.

This is the third year for the Indy Races, held during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Mendoza
Hit-and-run crash leaves one pedestrian hospitalized in Topeka, suspect arrested
Crews battle a large fire Friday night near S.E. 18th and Madison in East Topeka.
Crews battle large fire Friday night at tree disposal site in East Topeka
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's deputies respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 53rd & Auburn Rd. Sept....
One injured in wreck on SW Auburn Rd.
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at 6th and Taylor
One man hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wound, Topeka Police investigate
Criminal charges have been filed against Sydney D'Angel Slaughter who was involved in a...
Criminal charges filed against suspect involved in homicide in May of 2023

Latest News

K-State officials said a team of parasitologists from the College of Veterinary Medicine...
K-State veterinary research team finds unusual parasite in white rhinoceros
One motorcyclist was pronounced deceased following a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
One motorcyclist pronounced deceased following fatal crash in Wyandotte Co.
Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle serious injury crash in Douglas County.
Two hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Douglas County
Cooler and wetter for the second half of September
Cooler and wetter for the second half of September