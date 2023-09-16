One motorcyclist pronounced deceased following fatal crash in Wyandotte Co.

One motorcyclist was pronounced deceased following a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
One motorcyclist was pronounced deceased following a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One motorcyclist was pronounced deceased following a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that the crash occurred around 4:25 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 on westbound I-635 at milepost 422 near 7th St. in Wyandotte County. KHP officials noted that a 2012 Toyota Camry was in lane No. 2 slowing and yielding to a vehicle attempting to exit to 7th St. Meanwhile, a 2006 Kawasaki Motorcycle was in lane No. 2 and rear-ended the Toyota Camry. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicated that the driver of the 2006 Kawasaki Motorcycle was Michael Backen, 48, of Olathe. Backen was transported to KU Medical but succumbed to his injuries. Backen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log said the driver of the Toyota Camry was Milton Ruble, 52, of Overland Park. Ruble had no apparent injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Mendoza
Hit-and-run crash leaves one pedestrian hospitalized in Topeka, suspect arrested
Crews battle a large fire Friday night near S.E. 18th and Madison in East Topeka.
Crews battle large fire Friday night at tree disposal site in East Topeka
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's deputies respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 53rd & Auburn Rd. Sept....
One injured in wreck on SW Auburn Rd.
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at 6th and Taylor
One man hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wound, Topeka Police investigate
Criminal charges have been filed against Sydney D'Angel Slaughter who was involved in a...
Criminal charges filed against suspect involved in homicide in May of 2023

Latest News

Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle serious injury crash in Douglas County.
Two hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Douglas County
Cooler and wetter for the second half of September
Cooler and wetter for the second half of September
Crews battle large fire Friday night at tree disposal site in East Topeka
KPZ Week 3: Junction City 27, McPherson 2
KPZ Week 3: Junction City 27, McPherson 2