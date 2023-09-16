One motorcyclist pronounced deceased following fatal crash in Wyandotte Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One motorcyclist was pronounced deceased following a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that the crash occurred around 4:25 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 on westbound I-635 at milepost 422 near 7th St. in Wyandotte County. KHP officials noted that a 2012 Toyota Camry was in lane No. 2 slowing and yielding to a vehicle attempting to exit to 7th St. Meanwhile, a 2006 Kawasaki Motorcycle was in lane No. 2 and rear-ended the Toyota Camry. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicated that the driver of the 2006 Kawasaki Motorcycle was Michael Backen, 48, of Olathe. Backen was transported to KU Medical but succumbed to his injuries. Backen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log said the driver of the Toyota Camry was Milton Ruble, 52, of Overland Park. Ruble had no apparent injuries.

